Community rallies for family of fallen firefighter Garret E. Ramos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members created a GoFundMe to support the family of Garret E. Ramos this holiday season.

Ramos, 38, of Sterling, was inside fighting a house fire in Rock Falls when the floor collapsed beneath him Saturday, Dec. 4. This is the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.

“Garrett was an incredible husband and father who brought my friend endless joy and gave her the two most precious gifts possible, their beautiful daughters, Ruthie and Kepa,” Rhianna Mengel wrote on the GoFundMe she created for Ramos’ wife, Brittney. “I am hoping, during this holiday season, that friends, family, acquaintances, and anyone touched by this devastating news may come together to support this young family, whether it’s to donate $1, share this to your friends, or even a prayer of healing.”

The fundraiser has brought in over $7,000 in donations so far. The goal is at least $10,000.

The city of Sterling and IAFF Local #2301 have also established an official “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund” through Sauk Valley Bank.

