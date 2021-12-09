Auburn-Guilford clash in boys basketball, South Beloit continues non-con girls basketball
The Knights would take their undefeated record against their crosstown rivals
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Auburn Knights would have four players in double figures in their win against Guilford. Guilford’s Bryson Hodge had 19 points and Brenden Gray had 20.
NIC-10 Boy’s basketball scoreboard, Wednesday, December 8:
Freeport 79, Belvidere 38
Hononegah 56, Harlem 29
Boylan 57, Jefferson 33
East 53, Belvidere North 50 (OT)
