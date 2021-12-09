Advertisement

Auburn-Guilford clash in boys basketball, South Beloit continues non-con girls basketball

The Knights would take their undefeated record against their crosstown rivals
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Auburn Knights would have four players in double figures in their win against Guilford. Guilford’s Bryson Hodge had 19 points and Brenden Gray had 20.

NIC-10 Boy’s basketball scoreboard, Wednesday, December 8:

Freeport 79, Belvidere 38

Hononegah 56, Harlem 29

Boylan 57, Jefferson 33

East 53, Belvidere North 50 (OT)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
School board works to find solutions to in person classes during the pandemic
Rockford Public Schools work to find solutions to complaints
From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action

Latest News

Collin Delia takes the ice during introductions.
IceHogs beat Wild in shootout
IceHogs goalie Collin Delia is introduced during starting lineups.
IceHogs tie it late in third, win it in shootout 4-3 over Wild
Guilford improved to 4-0 in conference play with a win over Harlem.
Guilford vs. Harlem girls basketball 12-7-21
The Guilford girls basketball team stayed perfect in conference play with a 55-45 win over...
Guilford girls stay unbeaten in conference with win over Harlem