Auburn-Guilford clash in boys basketball, South Beloit continues non-con girls basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Auburn Knights would have four players in double figures in their win against Guilford. Guilford’s Bryson Hodge had 19 points and Brenden Gray had 20.

NIC-10 Boy’s basketball scoreboard, Wednesday, December 8:

Freeport 79, Belvidere 38

Hononegah 56, Harlem 29

Boylan 57, Jefferson 33

East 53, Belvidere North 50 (OT)

