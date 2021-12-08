Advertisement

VFW commemorates anniversary of attack on Peal Harbor with remembrance near Rock River

The Roscoe VFW post has held this ceremony every year since the late eighties
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - There were many local events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. In Roscoe, the Veterans of Foreign War paid tribute to the 2,400 servicemen and 68 civilians with a remembrance ceremony and a wreath thrown into the Rock River.

The Roscoe VFW post has held this ceremony every year since the late eighties and with fewer remaining survivors of the attack still alive with each passing year, these events become more important than ever so that Pearl Harbor is never forgotten.

“If we as Veterans of other conflicts don’t remember the sacrifices that our World War II comrades made, then the country as a whole will not remember them,” says Tome Cleland from the Roscoe VFW Post 2955.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action
The Illinois Attorney General's office thousands of stolen retail items earlier this week.
Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units

Latest News

Veteran’s Day funds given to VetsRoll on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
Veteran’s Day funds given to VetsRoll on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
A Republican lawmaker in Illinois wants to make it illegal to discriminate against people if...
Illinois House Republican wants to make discrimination over COVID-19 vaccines illegal
School board works to find solutions to in person classes during the pandemic
Rockford Public Schools work to find solutions to complaints
School board works to find solutions to in person classes during the pandemic
RPS Board meeting