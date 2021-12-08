VFW commemorates anniversary of attack on Peal Harbor with remembrance near Rock River

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - There were many local events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. In Roscoe, the Veterans of Foreign War paid tribute to the 2,400 servicemen and 68 civilians with a remembrance ceremony and a wreath thrown into the Rock River.

The Roscoe VFW post has held this ceremony every year since the late eighties and with fewer remaining survivors of the attack still alive with each passing year, these events become more important than ever so that Pearl Harbor is never forgotten.

“If we as Veterans of other conflicts don’t remember the sacrifices that our World War II comrades made, then the country as a whole will not remember them,” says Tome Cleland from the Roscoe VFW Post 2955.

