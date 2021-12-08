Advertisement

Veteran’s Day funds given to VetsRoll on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

2021 was the 10th year for the VetsRoll Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:02 AM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the day where veterans received another boost towards VetsRoll to resume trips after the pandemic.

2021 was the 10th year for the VetsRoll Veteran’s Day Fundraiser with several Culver’s owners, local veterans and the board of VetsRoll coming together to collect nearly $45,000 that was raised. Despite staffing challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser raised one of the highest totals ever as a token of appreciation for veterans, especially on Pearl Harbor remembrance day.

“They provide us with the freedoms that I’m afraid that too many of us take for granted. It’s a small way of saying thank you and how we treat them is we take them on these trips to Washington DC, hopefully back at it next year,” says VetsRoll President and CEO Mark Finnegan.

