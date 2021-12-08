Rockford Symphony Orchestra music director retires after 30 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Symphony Orchestra says farewell to it’s veteran Music Director this month.

Steven Larsen, who has served as the Music Director for the RSO for 30 years, will conduct his final RSO concert on December 18 at 7:30 p.m.

“Holiday Pops” is a local tradition, and this year will feature WNIU/WNIJ news person Yvonne Boose narrating “The Night Before Christmas”. The concert will also feature the Nielsen Chorale along with the full orchestra. “Holiday Pops” will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for this concert are available online at www.rockfordsymphony.com or by calling the Rockford Symphony Orchestra Box Office at (815) 965-0049. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the RSO offices or the Coronado box office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.