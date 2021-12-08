Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools work to find solutions to complaints

Complaints have arisen over student learning and vaccine requirements
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area school districts say it struggles with a host of COVID-19 related issues, despite returning to in-person learning more than three months ago. Complaints rush in regarding issues the school board never considered before the pandemic. Now they meet to determine how to safely serve students and staff. The return of in-person learning comes with many complaints from parents and teachers, about a variety of post pandemic problems they see. RPS superintendent Ehren Jarrett and the school board have a plan.

“We really think it’s important to have two way conversations and listening sessions with students, with community members with parents,” said Jarrett.

The sessions would involve a tour of each public school in the district, sitting down in small groups and talking about problems, instead of just addressing them at a school board meeting.

“We had a very robust meeting with some community members to get some perspectives, a lot of that was about how we’re dealing with the pandemic,” Jarrett said. “How we’re supporting families who need extra support, how the community can help.”

These listening sessions would run through the schools. The board has already been in contact with principals and parent liaisons to arrange a schedule.

