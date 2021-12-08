Rockford man makes canes for veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The importance of the gift of giving, that is what Rich Bundy shows the community this December, using his hobby of woodworking, and his appreciation of those who dedicated their lives to the service.

When Bundy stumbled upon a Facebook page of a man in Florida making free canes for veterans, he knew that he could use his woodworking skills to do the same for people in the Rockford community.

“I know how much it means to a lot of people, you know if they can get a nice, handmade cane, it makes their day, and it makes my day,” said Bundy.

He has been making free canes and walking sticks for veterans in the community for the past several years. Bundy is a veteran himself, after he volunteered to join the navy in 1979 serving until 1985, as well as several of his family members.

“My family was in the service, my dad, my step-dad, cousins, uncles, aunts, so I figured that was my American duty, you know,” said Bundy.

Not only do veterans appreciate Bundy’s good deeds, but people throughout the community reach out to him during the holiday season, offering their recycled Christmas trees.

“I get people that drop them by, anonymously, I don’t know who and I come open the door and there is trees in my driveway, I don’t care, bring them on over!” said Bundy.

He is accepting Christmas trees from anyone willing to donate and plans on driving around after the holidays to look for any recycled trees in front of peoples yards.

If you would like to donate a tree, you can drop them at his address at 8357 Macintosh Ln., or if you know someone in need of a cane you can visit his Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/REBelsLilWoodshop. Bundy also said he is willing to pick them up if you give him a call at (815)-289-3514.

