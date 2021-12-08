Advertisement

Rockford Casino ups the ante; almost $250k to city in tax revenue

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board released its monthly casino report, and Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is cashing in.

The 20,000 square foot casino, the smallest in the state, operated 22 out of 30 days in November and generated over $4 million in revenue. $248,935.00 of those earnings go straight to the City of Rockford.

Over 40,000 players visited the casino in its opening month, making it the seventh most visited casino in Illinois for the month. The top two casinos in Illinois are Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, and Grand Victoria Casio in Elgin.

