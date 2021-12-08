Advertisement

Proposed animal ordinance in Beloit may require your dog on a leash while on your property

Proposed animal ordinance in Beloit
Proposed animal ordinance in Beloit
By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Beloit resident and dog owner Rose Ducharme was attacked by a German Shepherd in July she says, “I do not believe for a moment that I’m the only person that this has happened to.” Ducharme says she was just walking her dog when it happened and everyone should feel safe while walking their dog, “all of the citizens in Beloit they deserve to be able to walk a city side walk or a city curb without having to worry that a dog is going to run up on them or even jump on them hopefully or attack them.”

Ducharme could not turn to police because the current ordinance allows animals to be unleashed on their owner’s property. She contacted the Beloit City Council and proposed changes to the current ordinance. She did find some support. Sarah Locke the strategic communications director says, “The new one would require any animal that is outside to be either leashed or tethered or in an enclosed fenced area.” Even if the council approves the new language, it could be a few weeks before it’s approved. Ducharme is just happy that someone listened to her plea, “I’m thankful that the Beloit City Council realizes the issue and they want to take steps to update the ordinance.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
The Illinois Attorney General's office thousands of stolen retail items earlier this week.
Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units

Latest News

Navy veteran Rich Bundy makes free canes for veterans in the community.
Rockford man makes canes for veterans
Rollover accident at State St. and Pleasant St. in Belvidere. Two vehicles involved.
Car rolls over at State and Pleasant St. in Belvidere
Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
State Senator Steve Stadelman teams up with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful to send cell...
Senator holds cell-phone drive for active military