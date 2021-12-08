Proposed animal ordinance in Beloit may require your dog on a leash while on your property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Beloit resident and dog owner Rose Ducharme was attacked by a German Shepherd in July she says, “I do not believe for a moment that I’m the only person that this has happened to.” Ducharme says she was just walking her dog when it happened and everyone should feel safe while walking their dog, “all of the citizens in Beloit they deserve to be able to walk a city side walk or a city curb without having to worry that a dog is going to run up on them or even jump on them hopefully or attack them.”

Ducharme could not turn to police because the current ordinance allows animals to be unleashed on their owner’s property. She contacted the Beloit City Council and proposed changes to the current ordinance. She did find some support. Sarah Locke the strategic communications director says, “The new one would require any animal that is outside to be either leashed or tethered or in an enclosed fenced area.” Even if the council approves the new language, it could be a few weeks before it’s approved. Ducharme is just happy that someone listened to her plea, “I’m thankful that the Beloit City Council realizes the issue and they want to take steps to update the ordinance.”

