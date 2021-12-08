Advertisement

NIU’s Hammock named a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

NIU head coach Thomas Hammock addresses the media after winning the MAC championship in Detroit.
NIU head coach Thomas Hammock addresses the media after winning the MAC championship in Detroit.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - From worst to first, and now possibly coach of the year in college football. After leading NIU to the MAC championship this past Saturday, Thomas Hammock has been named as a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

He joins 12 other coaches as a nominee, namely from Power 5 conferences, including Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

Hammock is just the fourth MAC head coach to selected as a finalist and second NIU coach to earn the honor, joining Dave Doeren in 2012.

He was already named the MAC Coach of the Year after leading the Huskies to an eight win regular season and the MAC West title. NIU earned its ninth win by beating Kent State in the conference championship game. This comes after the team went 0-6 during the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020.

the Football Writer’s Association of America will select the winner and the recipient will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. The official presentation will happen at a reception on Saturday, Jan. 8 prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
The Illinois Attorney General's office thousands of stolen retail items earlier this week.
Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units

Latest News

Five seniors from the Belvidere North girls volleyball team signed their letters of intent to...
Five Belvidere North seniors sign to play collegiate volleyball
Rockford Public Schools says in an email that director of athletics Mat Parker is on...
RPS 205 says director of athletics Mat Parker is on administrative leave
White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame with historic Early Baseball Era and Golden Days class
Northern Illinois won its fourth straight game on Saturday, beating Bowling Green 34-26.
NIU set to play Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl