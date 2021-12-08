NIU’s Hammock named a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - From worst to first, and now possibly coach of the year in college football. After leading NIU to the MAC championship this past Saturday, Thomas Hammock has been named as a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

He joins 12 other coaches as a nominee, namely from Power 5 conferences, including Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

Hammock is just the fourth MAC head coach to selected as a finalist and second NIU coach to earn the honor, joining Dave Doeren in 2012.

He was already named the MAC Coach of the Year after leading the Huskies to an eight win regular season and the MAC West title. NIU earned its ninth win by beating Kent State in the conference championship game. This comes after the team went 0-6 during the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020.

the Football Writer’s Association of America will select the winner and the recipient will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. The official presentation will happen at a reception on Saturday, Jan. 8 prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

