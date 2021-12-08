Advertisement

Guilford girls stay unbeaten in conference with win over Harlem

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s still early in the girls basketball season, but we’re starting to see a few teams separate themselves in the race for the NIC-10 title.

Guilford defeated Harlem Tuesday night 55-45, moving the Vikings record to 7-3 (4-0). The Huskies fell to 3-5 (1-3). Both teams are back in action Friday. Guilford goes to Hononegah for a showdown of top teams in the conference, while Harlem now gets ready for Jefferson.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
The Illinois Attorney General's office thousands of stolen retail items earlier this week.
Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units

Latest News

Guilford improved to 4-0 in conference play with a win over Harlem.
Guilford vs. Harlem girls basketball 12-7-21
Forreston High School went into remote learning on Tuesday, cancelling its boys basketball...
Forreston moves to remote learning, cancels holiday tournament
Five seniors from the Belvidere North girls volleyball team signed their letters of intent to...
Five Belvidere North seniors sign to play collegiate volleyball
NIU head coach Thomas Hammock addresses the media after winning the MAC championship in Detroit.
NIU’s Hammock named a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award