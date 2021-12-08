Guilford girls stay unbeaten in conference with win over Harlem

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s still early in the girls basketball season, but we’re starting to see a few teams separate themselves in the race for the NIC-10 title.

Guilford defeated Harlem Tuesday night 55-45, moving the Vikings record to 7-3 (4-0). The Huskies fell to 3-5 (1-3). Both teams are back in action Friday. Guilford goes to Hononegah for a showdown of top teams in the conference, while Harlem now gets ready for Jefferson.

