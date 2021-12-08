Forreston moves to remote learning, cancels holiday tournament

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A day after releasing the 16-team bracket for its annual boys basketball holiday tournament, Forreston has canceled the event.

Activities Director Kyle Zick says due to the high school going into remote learning starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 17, the school will not be able to host the tournament. This was supposed to be the 61st playing of the event, after last year’s was canceled as well due to the high school basketball season being moved to after the holidays.

The field was supposed to include teams from the Big Northern Conference, the NUIC, and Sterling Newman.

