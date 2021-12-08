Advertisement

Forreston moves to remote learning, cancels holiday tournament

Forreston High School went into remote learning on Tuesday, cancelling its boys basketball...
Forreston High School went into remote learning on Tuesday, cancelling its boys basketball holiday tournament.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A day after releasing the 16-team bracket for its annual boys basketball holiday tournament, Forreston has canceled the event.

Activities Director Kyle Zick says due to the high school going into remote learning starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 17, the school will not be able to host the tournament. This was supposed to be the 61st playing of the event, after last year’s was canceled as well due to the high school basketball season being moved to after the holidays.

The field was supposed to include teams from the Big Northern Conference, the NUIC, and Sterling Newman.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
The Illinois Attorney General's office thousands of stolen retail items earlier this week.
Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units

Latest News

Guilford improved to 4-0 in conference play with a win over Harlem.
Guilford vs. Harlem girls basketball 12-7-21
The Guilford girls basketball team stayed perfect in conference play with a 55-45 win over...
Guilford girls stay unbeaten in conference with win over Harlem
Five seniors from the Belvidere North girls volleyball team signed their letters of intent to...
Five Belvidere North seniors sign to play collegiate volleyball
NIU head coach Thomas Hammock addresses the media after winning the MAC championship in Detroit.
NIU’s Hammock named a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award