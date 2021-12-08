Advertisement

Five Belvidere North seniors sign to play collegiate volleyball

Five seniors from the Belvidere North girls volleyball team signed their letters of intent to play collegiate volleyball on Tuesday.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A special season ends with five friends signing their letters of intent together to play at the next level.

Belvidere North held a college signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon for five members of the girls volleyball team. Four of them will play division one. The seniors led the Blue Thunder to their best season in program history, going 39-3 and finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up.

  • Grace Betke - Texas Tech
  • Kaitlin Leider - Bradley University
  • Rachel Scott - UW Milwaukee
  • Jayden Flynn - Stephen F. Austin
  • Ava Irvin - UW Parkside (Division II)

