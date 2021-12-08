Five Belvidere North seniors sign to play collegiate volleyball

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A special season ends with five friends signing their letters of intent together to play at the next level.

Belvidere North held a college signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon for five members of the girls volleyball team. Four of them will play division one. The seniors led the Blue Thunder to their best season in program history, going 39-3 and finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up.

Grace Betke - Texas Tech

Kaitlin Leider - Bradley University

Rachel Scott - UW Milwaukee

Jayden Flynn - Stephen F. Austin

Ava Irvin - UW Parkside (Division II)

