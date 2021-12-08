A few active periods into the weekend before we warm-up big time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With high temperatures in the lower 30s Wednesday, even though it was below normal it already had significant improvements to the chilly day we had on Tuesday. We’ll remain dry for the most part over the next three days but there will be a few systems that will bring both rain and snow chances to the Stateline.

The Mid-40s is forecast for high temperatures on Thursday with an approaching clipper system that will move through in the morning. With that, it’s possible we’ll see some light snow showers in spots Thursday morning but those will get out of here quickly. Once the later morning hours come around, the remainder of Thursday will be mainly cloudy and dry.

Another disturbances passes by tomorrow and could yield a brief period of light snow Thursday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday will start on a dry note before a stronger cold front will move through the upper midwest. Areas in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are likely to see accumulating snow, some heavy. We’ll be on the warm end of the approaching front so any precipitation here will be mainly rain Friday afternoon and evening. This will be widely scattered and most, if not all of the Stateline will see this rain.

Friday will be mainly dry until we get to the later afternoon and evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A stronger disturbance brings rain and some thunderstorms to the region for Friday and Friday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As temperatures dip below freezing overnight into Saturday morning, it’s possible the rain will mix with some snowflakes into Saturday morning. Otherwise, once the sun comes up on Saturday, an extended dry stretch will begin.

Saturday will see quickly clearing skies with highs in the 30s and then we begin to warm up in the upper 40s with sunshine on Sunday. If you think that’s warm, wait until the middle of the week with the warmer temperatures continuing to go up. Monday calls for mid-to-upper 50s with sunshine on Monday, which is nearly 20 degrees above normal. The upper 50s is forecast for Tuesday and the upper 60s for Wednesday!

Once the weekend approaches, we will be warming up big time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

December sees on average three days with highs of 60 degrees or higher and it’s never seen a 70-degree temperature since 1905 in Rockford. It’s looking likely that several records will be broken or be very much in jeopardy next week. Because of this, you can even do some late-season golfing outside!

A given December has three days of 60 degrees or higher. It has never reached 70 degrees in Rockford's history. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Conditions in the days ahead will be great for late-season golf. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect the warmer-than-normal temperatures overall for the next week or two with not that much in the way of rain or snow in the forecast either.

Unseasonable warmth is on the way starting next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overall, trends are looking like below normal precip is favored until right before the holidays. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.