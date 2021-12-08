Exelon Power plant Employees Donate More Than $4.3 Million to Local Communities

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Communities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland will receive more than $4.3 million to support critical needs, thanks to annual giving campaign contributions from employees and the Exelon Foundation.

Workers at the fleet’s 12 nuclear power plants, including the local Byron plant, pledged nearly $2.9 million to more than 2,200 different charities in their surrounding communities in 2021. For every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.3 million.

“One in every two people in Ogle County depends on United Way funded services. Those services wouldn’t be available without the generous support of Exelon and its employees,” says Alan Jones, Ogle County Director of the United Way of Rock River Valley. “Their contributions provide long-term solutions to community issues, changing lives and providing hope in Ogle County.”

Locally, nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $143,000 to 138 charities during this year’s employee giving campaign. Organizations supported include veterans’ groups like Darkhorse Lodge, Carpenter’s Place and Veterans Drop-in Center, youth groups like Scout organizations and school groups, multiple United Way agencies, any many more.

Exelon Generation employees have a long-standing tradition of supporting their communities, not just with their dollars, but also with their time. While the pandemic has limited several in-person opportunities, many nuclear power plant employees participated in virtual events. At Byron Station, employees have volunteered over 560 hours so far this year with local organizations.

