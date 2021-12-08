Chill soon to ease, major warming in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It goes without saying that Tuesday was, without any doubt, the coldest day of the season to date.

With a low temperature of 9° Tuesday morning and a high of just 22° in the afternoon, it goes down as the coldest day since mid-February.

Tuesday wasn't only the coldest day of the season, it's the coldest in nearly ten months. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s a clear silver lining to be found, though. This cold snap’s to be extremely brief in duration. While temperatures won’t be balmy Wednesday, a full complement of sunshine should allow them to reach closer to the 37° considered to be normal this time of year.

Wall to wall sunshine will allow our temperatures to warm nicely Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to climb back closer to normal Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather once again Wednesday night ahead of our next weather maker, though the expectation is that we’ll remain dry through at least early Thursday.

Skies are to again cloud over late Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A warm front is then to lift northward through the area in the early stages of Thursday. It’s along this front that a few rain or snow showers may quickly traverse the region. Any activity’s to be extremely brief, and travel impacts are to be kept to a minimum.

A few sprinkles or snow showers are possible early Thursday as a warm front lifts through the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the fact that sunshine will be hard to come by Thursday, a strong southerly wind will be blowing in the wake of the morning’s precipitation, allowing temperatures to surge even further. When all is said and done, temperatures will top out in the middle to potentially upper 40s.

Skies will remain cloudy for most of Thursday, but things will be considerably milder. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Strong southerly winds are to send temperatures into the 40s Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another storm system is to take aim on the region Friday, and it’s appearing quite likely that wet weather’s to impact a good chunk of the day, especially late. Winds will howl out of the south once again, which will allow temperatures to take another step in the warmer direction. Despite the cloud cover likely to again be extensive, temperatures should climb into the lower 50s.

Despite there being a good chance for rain Friday, temperatures are likely to head into the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This system’s to drag another cold front through the area late Friday night into early Saturday. It’s plausible that, as temperatures fall behind the front, a few flurries or light snow showers could mix in. Saturday may also feature a stray flurry in the opening hours of the day.

Temperatures Saturday take a sizable dip, though we’re still expecting afternoon readings to come in a hair above normal.

While significantly cooler than Friday, we'll expect temperatures Saturday to be near normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another gush of warmth is to push eastward beginning Sunday, as temperatures return to the middle and upper 40s underneath full sunshine.

Following a brief hiccup, strong warming gets underway again on Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

50s appear to be a good bet, if not a certainty, by Monday, and quite likely for several days to follow.

Temperatures will again surge into the 50s on Monday, with even stronger warming to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By Tuesday, temperatures may flirt with 60° in a spot or two, and it’s looking increasingly likely that 60°+ temperatures are on track to occur Wednesday. The current forecast of 66° Wednesday would obliterate the December 15 record of 58° set back in 1971. Another record is in jeopardy of falling Thursday as well.

Overall, the pattern looks to remain unseasonably warm through the first day of Winter, and quite possibly longer. It puts the prospects of a White Christmas in some rather serious jeopardy.

Much warmer than normal temperatures are expected next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.