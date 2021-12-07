Advertisement

Senator holds cell-phone drive for active military

State Senator Steve Stadelman teams up with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful to send cell...
State Senator Steve Stadelman teams up with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful to send cell phones to soldiers on Tuesday.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman teams up with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful on Tuesday, to send cell phones to active duty U.S military.

More than 250 donated cell phones will go to Georgia-based nonprofit organization Cell Phones for Soldiers.

Senator Stadelman and KNIB Executive Director Pam Osborne invited Nancy Langmeier-Clark, president of the Rockford chapter of SheVets to support the event.

“I salute Senator Stadelman and KNIB for supporting a cause that accomplishes two worthy goals: giving troops the ability to talk with loved ones back home and keeping electronic waste out of landfills,” Langmeier-Clark said.

