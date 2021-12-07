RPS 205 says director of athletics Mat Parker is on administrative leave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than ten years of leading athletics for Rockford Public Schools, Mat Parker is on administrative leave.

That’s according to an email from RPS 205 officials. The school district would not comment further on the matter. While Auburn, Guilford, East and Jefferson each have their own athletic directors, Parker oversees the whole district.

Parker has been instrumental in bringing marquee events like the Chicagoland Summer Showcase and RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic to the area. Before his time with Rockford Public Schools, Parker was the boys head basketball coach at South Beloit. In 2009, he led the Sobos to a 28-2 record and a regional championship. The 28 wins are the most in program history.

