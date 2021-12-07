Advertisement

Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

(CBS Newspath)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois and Chicago Departments of Public Health confirm Illinois’ first known COVID-19 case caused by the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Tuesday.

A Chicago resident was in contact with a confirmed Omicron case from another state who visited. The Chicago resident – fully vaccinated with a booster dose – did not require hospitalization, is improving and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began. Contact tracing continues.

No other information is available at this time.

“Scientists need time to learn more about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, but in the meantime, we already know how to be vigilant,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “So, get your vaccine, get your booster, wear your mask indoors, wash your hands, and get tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. I encourage all Illinois residents to make a plan for how to best protect themselves and their loved ones, especially in the holiday season.”

