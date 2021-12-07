Advertisement

In home senior care facility seeks donations

A local home health care service works to bring joy to seniors in the Rockford community by granting some of their wishes this holiday season.
Rockford Home Instead holds annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" event for seniors throughout the community.(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the holiday season approaches, Rockford Home Instead aims to make a difference for seniors throughout the community.

The “Be a Santa Senior Program” comes back this December for it’s fourth annual year, where volunteers in the community can sponsor a senior and purchase them a gift off of their requested wish list.

“We’re looking for seniors who might not have that special someone, so it’s a nice way for the community to come on by, pick up a bulb, or drop off a donation,” said Home Instead General Manager, Sarah Oakley.

The program is meant to remind participating seniors that they are thought of and valued during the holiday season, especially with the feelings of isolation that they may be experiencing during the pandemic.

“We are also, this year, doing an Amazon wish list, which is a great way for folks to donate from home, or if they don’t want contact,” Oakley said.

Home Instead hopes to provide gifts to about 100 seniors in the surrounding area this year. Client Care Coordinator, Beth Herrman says there is nothing like seeing the joy on the seniors faces when receiving a gift from a sponsor.

“Just seeing their faces when they really wanted something that couldn’t afford on their own is very heartwarming,” Herrman said.

Volunteers can participate by visiting their website at https://www.beasantatoasenior.com/ and viewing a senior’s wish list through Amazon, or visiting their Rockford office at 929 S. Alpine Rd., where a Christmas Tree hangs potential gifts to give.

