First sub-zero chills Monday evening, but improvements in sight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coldest air of the season has arrived in full force.

While high temperatures today Monday were officially between 30° and 36°, those readings occurred right around or shortly after midnight. Ever since, temperatures have been in a state of freefall, and as of early Monday evening, wind chills below 0° had already been reported!

Chills are below 0° in spots already, and very close to 0° in other locales. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds out of the northwest have been the main factor contributing to the temperature plunge. Earlier in the day came reports of wind gusts well in excess of 40 miles per hour, and even a 51 mile per hour gust in Rockford.

Winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour were reported just about everywhere Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Breezy conditions will remain in the evening, but not long after midnight the winds finally subside.

Finally, by 3:00am, we begin to lose the wind in a more meaningful fashion. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Between now and then, though, we can expect the rapid declines in temperature and wind chill. Most, if not all locales are likely to drop below 0° in the wind chill department before the winds ease, allowing for chills to rise ever so slightly overnight.

Sub-zero wind chills are likely in most spots by 10:00pm, if not sooner. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures fall below 10° early Tuesday morning, though subsiding winds allow chills to be ever slightly above 0°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday looks to be a calmer one in terms of winds, though little, if any relief’s in store in the temperature department. Extensive cloudiness is to dominate all day Tuesday, which should restrict temperatures to the middle to potentially upper 20s.

Abundant cloudiness will keep the cold around Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Initially, the thought was that we could have accumulating snow Tuesday, but that’s no longer in the cards. However, a couple of flurries aren’t to be entirely ruled out.

A flurry or two can't be ruled out Tuesday, though no accumulations are expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine makes a return Wednesday, allowing temperatures to finally head back closer to normal.

Sunshine's due back Wednesday, allowing for temperatures to stage a modest recovery. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures begin a steady climb Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more significant warming follows as the week draws to a close. Temperatures head back well into the 40s Thursday, despite there being a chance for a light rain or snow shower.

40s are likely to return on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even more pronounced warming is to occur Friday, though it’s likely to be a rather windy and potentially wet day. The 55° high temperature forecast for Friday would fall just two degrees shy of the 57° record set just last year.

Friday's likely to produce 50s in the Stateline, albeit with rain in the forecast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A first glance at the weekend suggests temperatures in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday with a good deal of sunshine each day. Another round of near record to record warmth may be ahead of us next week.

