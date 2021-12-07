First sub-zero chills Monday evening, but improvements in sight
Major warming to take place later this week, beyond
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coldest air of the season has arrived in full force.
While high temperatures today Monday were officially between 30° and 36°, those readings occurred right around or shortly after midnight. Ever since, temperatures have been in a state of freefall, and as of early Monday evening, wind chills below 0° had already been reported!
Gusty winds out of the northwest have been the main factor contributing to the temperature plunge. Earlier in the day came reports of wind gusts well in excess of 40 miles per hour, and even a 51 mile per hour gust in Rockford.
Breezy conditions will remain in the evening, but not long after midnight the winds finally subside.
Between now and then, though, we can expect the rapid declines in temperature and wind chill. Most, if not all locales are likely to drop below 0° in the wind chill department before the winds ease, allowing for chills to rise ever so slightly overnight.
Tuesday looks to be a calmer one in terms of winds, though little, if any relief’s in store in the temperature department. Extensive cloudiness is to dominate all day Tuesday, which should restrict temperatures to the middle to potentially upper 20s.
Initially, the thought was that we could have accumulating snow Tuesday, but that’s no longer in the cards. However, a couple of flurries aren’t to be entirely ruled out.
Sunshine makes a return Wednesday, allowing temperatures to finally head back closer to normal.
Much more significant warming follows as the week draws to a close. Temperatures head back well into the 40s Thursday, despite there being a chance for a light rain or snow shower.
Even more pronounced warming is to occur Friday, though it’s likely to be a rather windy and potentially wet day. The 55° high temperature forecast for Friday would fall just two degrees shy of the 57° record set just last year.
A first glance at the weekend suggests temperatures in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday with a good deal of sunshine each day. Another round of near record to record warmth may be ahead of us next week.
