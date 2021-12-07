Advertisement

Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend

The woman’s brother says he was told his sister’s death might be the result of a potential drug overdose.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The family of a 43-year-old woman who died at a Beloit park Saturday afternoon says they want insight into her death.

Authorities say they responded to a call about a woman slumped over in her car seat. The woman’s brother, David Houchins, says he was told his sister’s death might be the result of a potential drug overdose.

Although nothing has been confirmed officially, officials from Rock and Dane Counties say they aren’t sure when an autopsy will be revealed. Police say two women and one man were sitting inside a car at Leeson Park in Beloit Saturday afternoon and a 43-year-old woman was slumped over and unresponsive in the passenger seat. That’s when the woman in the backseat saw the police and she opened the car door and ran away. In response, the driver, 56-year-old Marvin Flint, pressed on the gas and crashed into a fire truck parked nearby. Houchins says he just wants answers for her death.

“If someone was responsible for this, or if it was by her own doing, either way, if someone was involved in it, we want justice, 100%. We want to see something done. If it was by her own doing, then, I just don’t see it being her own doing.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
Frank A. Ventimiglia, 75, is sentenced to 12 years in prison for having images of child sex...
75-year-old man gets 12 years for images of child sex abuse
The Illinois Attorney General's office thousands of stolen retail items earlier this week.
Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units

Latest News

Area doctor worries about perfect COVID-19 storm
Area doctor worries about perfect COVID-19 storm
City Council approved the decision to move forward with the project
City Council approves new shooting range for Rockford Police
City Council approved the decision to move forward with the project
Rockford Police New Shooting Range
Rockford Home Instead holds annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" event for seniors throughout the...
In home senior care facility seeks donations