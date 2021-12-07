Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The family of a 43-year-old woman who died at a Beloit park Saturday afternoon says they want insight into her death.

Authorities say they responded to a call about a woman slumped over in her car seat. The woman’s brother, David Houchins, says he was told his sister’s death might be the result of a potential drug overdose.

Although nothing has been confirmed officially, officials from Rock and Dane Counties say they aren’t sure when an autopsy will be revealed. Police say two women and one man were sitting inside a car at Leeson Park in Beloit Saturday afternoon and a 43-year-old woman was slumped over and unresponsive in the passenger seat. That’s when the woman in the backseat saw the police and she opened the car door and ran away. In response, the driver, 56-year-old Marvin Flint, pressed on the gas and crashed into a fire truck parked nearby. Houchins says he just wants answers for her death.

“If someone was responsible for this, or if it was by her own doing, either way, if someone was involved in it, we want justice, 100%. We want to see something done. If it was by her own doing, then, I just don’t see it being her own doing.”

