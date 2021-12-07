City Council approves new shooting range for Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new gun training facility for Rockford Police is on target to be completed within 8 months. Shepherd trail facility indoor shooting range has been deemed a necessity for Rockford police, and today’s plan to build it passed unanimously in the council chamber. The range is set to be constructed by Rockford Structures Construction Company and will cost around $8 million.

“Long term, looking into the future there’s some additional things we would like to do, some scenario based training things of that nature, shoot don’t shoot scenarios that will better train our officers,” said police chief Carla Redd.

Police are required by the state to be on the range at least once per year but Chief Redd hopes this project will help her department encourage them to go beyond that number

