Area health experts say to talk about COVID-19 safety early

STATELINE (WIFR) - Testing and vaccination status could seem like a taboo topic to bring up with family during the holidays, but local health experts say it’s smart to talk about it early and respectfully.

Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl says this holiday season we’re at a much different spot of the pandemic with vaccinations available for most Americans. She says you should plan a conversation with your guests early. Mehl adds it’s important when speaking about vaccines and testing to be respectful and listen to what others have to say.

“Don’t add politics into it just have that open-ended conversation. Don’t make an assumption that they are ever not going to get vaccinated. Encourage them to talk with their local health department or their primary care provider or others in the family that maybe didn’t get vaccinated right away but made the choice later down the line.”

