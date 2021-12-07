Advertisement

Area doctor worries about perfect COVID-19 storm

Doctor Sandra Martell says the county lags behind others of the same size in vaccination rates and booster shots
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Health Department’s leader says we face a perfect covid storm in the region as we head into the holidays.

Doctor Sandra Martell says the county lags behind others of the same size in vaccination rates and booster shots. Combine that with a growing number of COVID-19 cases and multiple holiday gatherings, we could see hospitals pushed to capacity and more restrictions put into place.

“Think about, what are some of the things you’re going to do over the next two weeks so that you can limit your exposure if you want to see your loved one. If it’s a grandparent in the nursing home, if you want to have dinner with family and cousins that haven’t been together for a while. Being intentional with your behavior so that you reduce your exposures.”

