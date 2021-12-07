Advertisement

69-year-old man dies in Grand Ave. fire

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department releases the name of who died in a fire early Saturday morning.

Sherman L. Van Antwerp, 69, of Beloit died from injuries related to the fire. First responders were called to the 600 block of E. Grand Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 5. Van Antwerp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice -DCI– State Fire Marshall, Beloit Police and Fire Departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

