YMCA’S Linette Rojas named National 30 Under 30 leader

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Linette Rojas is named to the 2021 YUSA Emerging Leaders Resource Network 30 Under 30.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley personal trainer and group fitness instructor was one of 30 chosen out of 121 nominations, nationwide.

The 30 Under 30 program recognizes staff who are full of excitement, passion and purpose, and furthering the Y’s mission and values. Qualifications needed are a strong record of innovation in their fields, outstanding performance in their YMCAs, and a clear track record of meaningful community involvement, especially in areas of Diversity Inclusion and Global initiatives that align with the YMCA mission of strengthening community.

Rojas has an associate’s degree in Exercise Science, bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and her master’s degree in Exercise Science and Sports Nutrition.

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching Linette develop into a competent and confident teammate and leader,” said Gina Karvelis, Healthy Living Director, YMCA of Rock River Valley. “I can’t say enough about Linette’s dedication, professionalism, determination and ambition. We are proud she is part of our Y family - serving people in our community.”

