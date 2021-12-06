Advertisement

WINDY Start to the Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wind Advisories are in place until noon with peak wind gusts around 45 MPH. Temperatures will begin in the low 30′s and fall to the upper 10′s by the 5 o’clock hour. Expect strong west northwest winds 20 - 30 MPH. Passing light snow showers are likely through the noon hour with clearing skies late afternoon. Down to 6 tonight with chills as cold as 8 below zero. Highs in the low 20′s tomorrow with a few light snow showers.

