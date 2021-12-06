White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame with historic Early Baseball Era and Golden Days class

(WIFR) - On Sunday Major League Baseball announced six players will be inducted into the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class from the Early Baseball Era and Golden Days ballots. White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso, along with Gil Hodges, Tony Oliva, and former White Sox pitcher Tony Oliva will be inducted in as Golden Days members.

Buck O’neil and Bud Fowler were voted in as Early Baseball Era members. The Golden Days committee votes in players each year who played from 1950-1969. The Early Baseball Era committee votes in players who played prior to 1950.

Miñoso is widely recognized as breaking the color barrier for Hispanic players in Major League Baseball, he was the first ever Black Hispanic player in the league. The seven-time MLB and two-time Negro Leagues all-star is credited with playing with the Sox in 12 seasons stretching from 1951 to 1980.

In 1980, at age 54, Miñoso became the fourth-oldest player in MLB history when he was a pinch hitter in two games that season for the Sox.

Miñoso passed away in 2015.

