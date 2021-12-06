Advertisement

White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame with historic Early Baseball Era and Golden Days class

Miñoso is one of four members to be voted in this year by the Golden Days committee
(WNDU)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - On Sunday Major League Baseball announced six players will be inducted into the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class from the Early Baseball Era and Golden Days ballots. White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso, along with Gil Hodges, Tony Oliva, and former White Sox pitcher Tony Oliva will be inducted in as Golden Days members.

Buck O’neil and Bud Fowler were voted in as Early Baseball Era members. The Golden Days committee votes in players each year who played from 1950-1969. The Early Baseball Era committee votes in players who played prior to 1950.

Miñoso is widely recognized as breaking the color barrier for Hispanic players in Major League Baseball, he was the first ever Black Hispanic player in the league. The seven-time MLB and two-time Negro Leagues all-star is credited with playing with the Sox in 12 seasons stretching from 1951 to 1980.

In 1980, at age 54, Miñoso became the fourth-oldest player in MLB history when he was a pinch hitter in two games that season for the Sox.

Miñoso passed away in 2015.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Trumpy Vigil
Cold temperatures intensify search for missing woman
Avoid the area of Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford due to an accident Friday night.
Serious crash at Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford
What local restaurants are doing to quell the damage
Local restaurants fight the supply shortage
24-year-old male dies after crash on I-94
Slightly more organized activity is expected mid to late morning.
FIRST ALERT: Icy conditions possible early Sunday

Latest News

Rockton Christmas walk 4th annual hot cocoa crawl.
Hot Cocoa Crawl wraps up three day Rockton Christmas walk
Ethnic Heritage Museum Christmas display.
Local museum showcases Christmas in different cultures
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
The Handmade Market is back in the Forest City.
Annual Handmade Market offers drinks and holiday shopping