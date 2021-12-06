Advertisement

Three Rockford men charged with mob action

From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 on charges of public aggravated battery and mob action.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrested three men for beating a victim with a pole on Saturday.

Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman were taken into police custody on multiple charges including public aggavated battery and mob action.

Just after noon, officers arrived on scene at Fairview and Rural St. in Rockford. The victim was a 32-year-old man who suffered facial injuries appeared to have a concussion. First responders took the victim to a local hospital to be treated.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
Melissa Trumpy Vigil
Cold temperatures intensify search for missing woman
Melissa Trumpy vigil.
Family demands answers in disappearance of Melissa Trumpy
Sterling firefighter killed in line of duty.
House fire takes life of 38-year-old Sterling firefighter
Slightly more organized activity is expected mid to late morning.
FIRST ALERT: Icy conditions possible early Sunday

Latest News

Frank A. Ventimiglia, 75, is sentenced to 12 years in prison for having images of child sex...
75-year-old man gets 12 years for images of child sex abuse
Rockton Christmas walk 4th annual hot cocoa crawl.
Hot Cocoa Crawl wraps up three day Rockton Christmas walk
White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame with historic Early Baseball Era and Golden Days class
Ethnic Heritage Museum Christmas display.
Local museum showcases Christmas in different cultures