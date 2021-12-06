Three Rockford men charged with mob action

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrested three men for beating a victim with a pole on Saturday.

Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman were taken into police custody on multiple charges including public aggavated battery and mob action.

Just after noon, officers arrived on scene at Fairview and Rural St. in Rockford. The victim was a 32-year-old man who suffered facial injuries appeared to have a concussion. First responders took the victim to a local hospital to be treated.

