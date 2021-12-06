Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -The first major bust made by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force was announced on Friday.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that the Organized Retail Crime Task Force found thousands of stolen goods at several storage units in Chicago.

“The stolen merchandise recovered by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force includes tens of thousands of products worth millions of dollars, and I appreciate the cooperation of our partners in law enforcement and retail as we continue to investigate this massive theft,” says Raoul.

Investigators from the task force and officers from the Chicago Police Department, searched eight storage units in two locations. The units contained four semitrailers of merchandise, including apparel, beauty products, furniture, food items and electronics from multiple retailers.

“Organized retail theft is about more than lost revenue and stolen products. Frequently, the criminal enterprises behind these crimes are connected to other crimes, such as the drug trade and human trafficking. I am committed to identifying the perpetrators behind this and other organized retail crimes in Illinois.”

A complete inventory of the stolen goods continues, and the investigation is ongoing.

