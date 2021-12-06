Advertisement

Memorial fund established for Sterling Firefighter’s family

The "Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund" is in place for the family of a Sterling firefighter who lost...
The "Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund" is in place for the family of a Sterling firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - The City and IAFF Local #2301 have established an official “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund” through Sauk Valley Bank.

IAFF Local #2301 is working with the Ramos family to establish a trust for his wife and children. 100% of the donations to the memorial fund will be given to the family trust.

Donations can be made to any Sauk Valley Bank location. Checks should be made out to the “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund.” An online credit card payment option to the fund will go live soon at: https://app.autobooks.co/pay/garrett-ramos-memorial-fund

This is the only donation page sanctioned by the City of Sterling or Firefighters Local #2301. Other fundraising sites charge overhead and fees and may not have the same guarantees.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
Melissa Trumpy Vigil
Cold temperatures intensify search for missing woman
Melissa Trumpy vigil.
Family demands answers in disappearance of Melissa Trumpy
Sterling firefighter killed in line of duty.
House fire takes life of 38-year-old Sterling firefighter

Latest News

Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
The Illinois Attorney General's office thousands of stolen retail items earlier this week.
Millions of dollars in stolen goods found in Chicago storage units
Linette Rojas of The YMCA of Rock River Valley named National 30 Under 30 leader.
YMCA’S Linette Rojas named National 30 Under 30 leader
From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action