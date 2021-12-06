Memorial fund established for Sterling Firefighter’s family

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - The City and IAFF Local #2301 have established an official “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund” through Sauk Valley Bank.

IAFF Local #2301 is working with the Ramos family to establish a trust for his wife and children. 100% of the donations to the memorial fund will be given to the family trust.

Donations can be made to any Sauk Valley Bank location. Checks should be made out to the “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund.” An online credit card payment option to the fund will go live soon at: https://app.autobooks.co/pay/garrett-ramos-memorial-fund

This is the only donation page sanctioned by the City of Sterling or Firefighters Local #2301. Other fundraising sites charge overhead and fees and may not have the same guarantees.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.