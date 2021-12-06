Advertisement

Local museum showcases Christmas in different cultures

The free event displays six different ethnic galleries, African American, Hispanic, Italian, Irish, Lithuanian and Polish.
Ethnic Heritage Museum Christmas display.
Ethnic Heritage Museum Christmas display.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford gets into the holiday spirit by displaying Christmas traditions and decorations from different cultures and ethnicities.

Live music played throughout the museum as guests walked around.

Board president Jocelyn Hare says it’s amazing to be able to see so many similarities and differences among the various cultures and ethnic groups.

“Some of it is more of a historical interpretation, other galleries do take or do have artifacts that belonged to families in the area so each gallery is different and each year will be a little different as well,” Hare said.

