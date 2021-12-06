Hot Cocoa Crawl wraps up three day Rockton Christmas walk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It may have been rainy and cold outside Sunday but that didn’t stop people from getting into the holiday spirit for the last day of the annual Christmas walk in downtown Rockton.

Back in its original form, residents laced up their shoes for the fourth annual Hot Cocoa Crawl.

Each participant got a commemorative mug and spoon with hot cocoa samples from seven different downtown businesses.

Planning and development administrator for the village, Tricia Diduch says out of all the events during the three-day weekend, the Hot Cocoa Crawl is a family favorite.

“It’s been wonderful, we’ve gotten so much wonderful feedback from people, we’ve really worked hard since the village is kinda taken sole responsibility for this weekend, that we’ve tried to make the full weekend into something that there is something for everybody,” Diduch said.

