Advertisement

Hot Cocoa Crawl wraps up three day Rockton Christmas walk

Back in its original form, residents laced up their shoes for the fourth annual Hot Cocoa Crawl.
Rockton Christmas walk 4th annual hot cocoa crawl.
Rockton Christmas walk 4th annual hot cocoa crawl.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It may have been rainy and cold outside Sunday but that didn’t stop people from getting into the holiday spirit for the last day of the annual Christmas walk in downtown Rockton.

Back in its original form, residents laced up their shoes for the fourth annual Hot Cocoa Crawl.

Each participant got a commemorative mug and spoon with hot cocoa samples from seven different downtown businesses.

Planning and development administrator for the village, Tricia Diduch says out of all the events during the three-day weekend, the Hot Cocoa Crawl is a family favorite.

“It’s been wonderful, we’ve gotten so much wonderful feedback from people, we’ve really worked hard since the village is kinda taken sole responsibility for this weekend, that we’ve tried to make the full weekend into something that there is something for everybody,” Diduch said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Trumpy Vigil
Cold temperatures intensify search for missing woman
Avoid the area of Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford due to an accident Friday night.
Serious crash at Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford
What local restaurants are doing to quell the damage
Local restaurants fight the supply shortage
24-year-old male dies after crash on I-94
Slightly more organized activity is expected mid to late morning.
FIRST ALERT: Icy conditions possible early Sunday

Latest News

White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame with historic Early Baseball Era and Golden Days class
Ethnic Heritage Museum Christmas display.
Local museum showcases Christmas in different cultures
Beloit incident leaves one woman dead and one man behind bars.
Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
The Handmade Market is back in the Forest City.
Annual Handmade Market offers drinks and holiday shopping