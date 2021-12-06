Advertisement

Annual Handmade Market offers drinks and holiday shopping

The Handmade Market is back in the Forest City.
The Handmade Market is back in the Forest City.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic may have cancelled last year’s event but the Handmade Market is back in the Forest City bringing locally made goods to residents right in time for Christmas.

The 10th annual event featured more than 40 local vendors displaying handmade goods like jewelry, candles, apparel and of course all things Christmas.

Event coordinator Emily Lamb says one of the best parts of the even is shoppers can enjoy a beer or cocktail at Prairie Street Brewing and then spend some time shopping for holiday gifts.

“They make the most amazing things and just to be able to be around our vendors and see them and all their hard work that they put into it and all the hours that it takes to create these different things, it’s really amazing what they do so I think it’s great to buy from them and support them with what their talents and their art,” Lamb said.

