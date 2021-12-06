Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A joyful and emotional day for a Rockford mom and her four kids as they unlocked the doors to their new home for the first time. Charae H. applied for and worked on the home through Habitat for Humanity.

“This was truly a whole life-changing experience,” says the new homeowner. “There were obstacles, but I never lost faith, and I feel like this was more of a spiritual journey for me than anything.”

Charae began the application process for a home in 2019, but was delayed due to the pandemic. She and Habitat for Humanity staff were overjoyed to finally see their work come to fruition.

“She was not discouraged and would still make this lot her house, even if it took a little extra patience and perseverance, so it has really been a journey and a true joy,” says the organization’s Homeowner Services and Grants Director Caitlyn Baylor.

Executive Director Keri Asevedo adds, “The amount of people that it takes to put a project like this together is just incredible.”

Looking back at three years ago, Charae says she was a completely different person. She had three goals for herself, and today, all three are accomplished.

“I was not this same person three years ago, you guys. I was in a rut. So, I wanted a stable job, I wanted a new place to live, and I wanted to graduate from school. I’m standing here saying I have all three. I have a new home, I have a new job, and I have a degree in paralegal studies, and I have a brand-new house.”

Charae worked on the house alongside a crew of Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers. The house is ADA compliant, as her youngest child has a physical disability.

Thrivent Financial was a principal sponsor of Charae’s home, donating enough to cover half the house’s expenses.

