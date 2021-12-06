FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds arrive overnight, sub-zero chills follow shortly
Wind Advisory in effect through Noon Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There aren’t many ways to sugar coat Sunday’s dreary weather in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Thanks to persistent cloud cover and nearly continuous rain/freezing rain, high temperatures on Sunday only made it their way into the middle and upper 30s. That, however, may feel balmy compare to what’s ahead of us.
Northwesterly winds are intensifying Sunday evening, importing much colder air into the area in the process. While wind speeds have remained manageable Sunday night, every expectation is that winds will strengthen in a big way as we move into the early stages of Monday. They’re expected to intensify so much that a Wind Advisory has been put into effect for the entire Stateline lasting through noontime on Monday. Wind gusts in excess of 45 miles per hour are possible, which will be more than enough to blow around any sort of loose objects and cause travel difficulties.
Wind gusts may reach 30 miles per hour or slightly higher by 6am, if not sooner, and come the mid to late morning hours, we’ll see gusts eclipse 40 miles per hour. It won’t be until late Monday night or early Tuesday morning that winds subside once and for all.
Unfortunately, the gusty winds and, more importantly, the direction from which they’ll be blowing will have major implications on our temperatures. Temperatures are set to crash dramatically Monday. In all likelihood, our highs Monday will occur right around or shortly after the midnight hour. By the time the sun comes up, we’ll already be down into the lower 20s with single digit wind chills.
Despite nearly unlimited sunshine Monday, temperatures will continue their downward spiral, with thermometer readings in the upper teens to lower 20s and wind chills nearing the 0° mark.
All expectations are that sub-zero wind chills are likely by the time we get into the evening and overnight hours.
Only modest improvements are in store for Tuesday as winds die down. However, with extensive cloudiness and the small possibility of a snow flurry, temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 20s.
While it was once thought that Tuesday could bring measurable snow to the Stateline, that’s no longer the case. In fact, there’s no snow of any real consequence in view for at least the next ten to 14 days.
