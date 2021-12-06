FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds arrive overnight, sub-zero chills follow shortly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There aren’t many ways to sugar coat Sunday’s dreary weather in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Thanks to persistent cloud cover and nearly continuous rain/freezing rain, high temperatures on Sunday only made it their way into the middle and upper 30s. That, however, may feel balmy compare to what’s ahead of us.

Northwesterly winds are intensifying Sunday evening, importing much colder air into the area in the process. While wind speeds have remained manageable Sunday night, every expectation is that winds will strengthen in a big way as we move into the early stages of Monday. They’re expected to intensify so much that a Wind Advisory has been put into effect for the entire Stateline lasting through noontime on Monday. Wind gusts in excess of 45 miles per hour are possible, which will be more than enough to blow around any sort of loose objects and cause travel difficulties.

Wind gusts of 45 miles per hour or more are possible through noon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind gusts may reach 30 miles per hour or slightly higher by 6am, if not sooner, and come the mid to late morning hours, we’ll see gusts eclipse 40 miles per hour. It won’t be until late Monday night or early Tuesday morning that winds subside once and for all.

Already by 6:00am, winds may gust above 30 miles per hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

40+ mile per hour gusts are likely by mid to late morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind gusts will subside, but only slightly come 2:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, the gusty winds and, more importantly, the direction from which they’ll be blowing will have major implications on our temperatures. Temperatures are set to crash dramatically Monday. In all likelihood, our highs Monday will occur right around or shortly after the midnight hour. By the time the sun comes up, we’ll already be down into the lower 20s with single digit wind chills.

The mid-20s expected early Monday morning may be the warmest things ever get throughout the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will be down into the lower 20s by 10:00am, with chills in the single digits. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite nearly unlimited sunshine Monday, temperatures will continue their downward spiral, with thermometer readings in the upper teens to lower 20s and wind chills nearing the 0° mark.

If there's a silver lining, it's that sunshine is to be out from start to finish Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to continue to crash in the afternoon despite there being plenty of sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All expectations are that sub-zero wind chills are likely by the time we get into the evening and overnight hours.

Chills will be near or below 0° by 6:00pm as temperatures continue to plummet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By 10:00pm, some areas will have temperatures in the single digits with wind chills falling to near or slightly below 0°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Only modest improvements are in store for Tuesday as winds die down. However, with extensive cloudiness and the small possibility of a snow flurry, temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 20s.

Much more cloudiness is in store Tuesday, and a flurry is possible. No accumulations are in the forecast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday won't get out of the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it was once thought that Tuesday could bring measurable snow to the Stateline, that’s no longer the case. In fact, there’s no snow of any real consequence in view for at least the next ten to 14 days.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.