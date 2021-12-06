Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old woman is dead and a man is behind bars after an incident that took place Saturday afternoon at Leeson Park in Beloit.

Beloit Police say they were called regarding an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the park.

When emergency crews showed up, authorities say they found a female passenger slumped over in the vehicle. Then, the car fled the scene crashing into a fire engine on the road.

The driver of the vehicle is 56-year-old Rockford resident Marvin E. Flint, he was arrested for operating the car while intoxicated.

The 43-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No City of Beloit personnel were injured in this crash.

