Beloit incident leaves one dead, one behind bars
Beloit Police say they were called regarding an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the park.
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old woman is dead and a man is behind bars after an incident that took place Saturday afternoon at Leeson Park in Beloit.
When emergency crews showed up, authorities say they found a female passenger slumped over in the vehicle. Then, the car fled the scene crashing into a fire engine on the road.
The driver of the vehicle is 56-year-old Rockford resident Marvin E. Flint, he was arrested for operating the car while intoxicated.
The 43-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No City of Beloit personnel were injured in this crash.
