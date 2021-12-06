Advertisement

75-year-old man gets 12 years for images of child sex abuse

Frank A. Ventimiglia, 75, is sentenced to 12 years in prison for having images of child sex...
Frank A. Ventimiglia, 75, is sentenced to 12 years in prison for having images of child sex abuse on multiple devices at his home in Rockford, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man admitted to having thousands of images of child sex abuse in July, 2020.

Frank A. Ventimiglia, 75, is sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts child pornography.

Ventimiglia was investigated in July 2020 for making the images available for download. He told investigators that he downloaded the content through a program. During the investigation by Illinois State Police, multiple devices including phones, computers and external storage devices were seized from Ventimiglia’s home in Rockford.

Ventimiglia must serve at least half of his 12 year prison sentence, followed by a mandatory supervised release of at least three years. Ventimiglia is mandated to register as a sex offender for life.

