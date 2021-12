OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was charged with a DUI on Sunday.

Illinois State Police pulled the driver over just after 1:30 a.m. Troy L. Risney was speeding while driving the wrong way on a one-way highway.

State police made the arrest at mile marker 101 on the northbound side of I-39. Risney was released on an I-bond.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.