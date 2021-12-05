Shop with a cop & fill the bus impacts local families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To make the holiday season a little brighter for families across the Stateline, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Target and Meijer for the 6th annual shop with a cop event.

The day started bright and early, children showed up ready to shop at eight a.m. at the Target in Machesney Park. Kids were given gift cards to shop for presents at both of the stores throughout the morning.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says dozens of officers from his department were there today to get engaged with the community.

“What I’m happy about is that the kids, the parents get to have an opportunity to mix with law enforcement. Yeah we have the uniform, we’re humans and they want to get out there and help the people too and that’s why they do what they do, but, this is a positive event,” Caruana said.

But, the fun didn’t stop there, officers were also asking residents in the community to help them fill the bus with holiday gifts and essentials like food and clothing.

A Harlem school bus followed the officers and kids as they shopped from Target to Meijer. The bus collected items like new toys, food, clothing and paper products. The items collected go directly to students and their families in the Harlem School District who are in need.

Fill the bus coordinator Greg Campbell says it feels great knowing they’re positively impacting families right here in the community.

“We fill this bus and it is just dozens and dozens and dozens of families that we help provide this to. It’s all about community and giving back directly. People come up and ask ‘is this for this location’ or whatever, and we them no, it goes directly back to people that you’re involved in and know or your family in this area,” Campbell said.

