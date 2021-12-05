Rock Valley College Softball celebrates championship with rings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley women’s softball team celebrated their championship win this season with a special ring ceremony Saturday during halftime of the men’s basketball game.

Earlier this May, the team won its 7th straight national title. Now, the girls were finally able to celebrate with some bling. Teammates went up one by one to accept their ring and hug their coaches.

This is Rock Valley College’s 22nd national championship as a school.

This year was Sophomore shortstops Kelli Riordan’s first year on the team, she says it’s been a whirlwind.

“It’s just bringing back really good memories of the spring and it just makes me more excited for what’s up coming next and I feel like we have a really good team too and I’m just so excited for what’s in store,” Riordan said.

