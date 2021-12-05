Advertisement

NIU takes home MAC football championship in win over Kent State

The Championship comes after the team went 0-6 in 2020
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WIFR) - For the sixth time in school history, the Northern Illinois Huskies the Mid-American Conference champion in football. The title comes after being MAC East champion Kent State 41-23 Saturday at Ford Filed in Detroit.

MAC Freshman of the Year Jay Ducker was named offensive player of the game after averaging over 5 yards per carry on 29 rushing attempts.

“When everyone said we would finish last, all I told our team was were the best team in the MAC until proven otherwise, and obviously the didn’t prove us otherwise, Go Huskies,” NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock said.

