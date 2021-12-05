NIU set to play Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 9-4 season and a MAC Championship victory against Kent State, the Huskies have learned they will head to Orlando to play in the Cure Bowl on Friday, December 17. They’ll face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers who are coming off a 10-2 regular season.

December 17 is the same date bowl games begin this year, with Middle Tennessee and Toledo set to face off in the Bahamas Bowl on the same day.

The kickoff for NIU and CCU is set for 5 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

