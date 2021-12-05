Advertisement

NIU set to play Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl

Kickoff is set for Friday, December 17
Northern Illinois won its fourth straight game on Saturday, beating Bowling Green 34-26.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 9-4 season and a MAC Championship victory against Kent State, the Huskies have learned they will head to Orlando to play in the Cure Bowl on Friday, December 17. They’ll face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers who are coming off a 10-2 regular season.

December 17 is the same date bowl games begin this year, with Middle Tennessee and Toledo set to face off in the Bahamas Bowl on the same day.

The kickoff for NIU and CCU is set for 5 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

