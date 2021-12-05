Advertisement

New baseball facility gives athletes a leg up in their training

D-Bat is a state-of-the-art baseball and training facility with batting cages, pitching machines, clinics and more.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new athletic complex’s grand opening hits it out of the park. Saturday, D-Bat Rockford officially opened its doors to the public.

D-Bat is a state-of-the-art baseball and training facility with batting cages, pitching machines, clinics and more.

Trainees can pop in for a single batting or pitching session, or can invest in a membership giving them access to all services at a discounted rate.

Staff say the facility will give customers a leg up in their training.

“For ownership it was important to get this opened up going into the winter of this year. It’s huge to have something like this in a cold weather area, like we are. You know, warm states get to practice outside year round. We unfortunately don’t have that option, but to have a place like this can kind of be an equalizer for us,” said D-Bat instructor Daytona Bryden.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Trumpy Vigil
Cold temperatures intensify search for missing woman
Avoid the area of Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford due to an accident Friday night.
Serious crash at Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford
What local restaurants are doing to quell the damage
Local restaurants fight the supply shortage
24-year-old male dies after crash on I-94
Slightly more organized activity is expected mid to late morning.
FIRST ALERT: Icy conditions possible early Sunday

Latest News

Sterling firefighter killed in line of duty.
House fire takes life of 38-year-old Sterling firefighter
Rock Valley College woman's softball
Rock Valley College Softball celebrates championship with rings
6th annual Shop with a Cop event.
Shop with a cop & fill the bus impacts local families
NIU takes home MAC football championship in win over Kent State
NIU takes home MAC football championship in win over Kent State