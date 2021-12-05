New baseball facility gives athletes a leg up in their training

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new athletic complex’s grand opening hits it out of the park. Saturday, D-Bat Rockford officially opened its doors to the public.

D-Bat is a state-of-the-art baseball and training facility with batting cages, pitching machines, clinics and more.

Trainees can pop in for a single batting or pitching session, or can invest in a membership giving them access to all services at a discounted rate.

Staff say the facility will give customers a leg up in their training.

“For ownership it was important to get this opened up going into the winter of this year. It’s huge to have something like this in a cold weather area, like we are. You know, warm states get to practice outside year round. We unfortunately don’t have that option, but to have a place like this can kind of be an equalizer for us,” said D-Bat instructor Daytona Bryden.

