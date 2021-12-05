House fire takes life of 38-year-old Sterling firefighter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A late night fire takes the life of a Sterling firefighter.

Authorities say 38-year-old Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was inside fighting a house fire when the floor collapsed beneath him.

Officials responded to a 911 call just after 11 p.m. Friday night regarding a house fire in rural Rock Falls.

Lieutenant Ramos served with the Sterling Fire Department since October of 2012. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

This is the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.

The state fire marshal will be conducting a full investigation.

