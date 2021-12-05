Advertisement

House fire takes life of 38-year-old Sterling firefighter

Authorities say 38-year-old Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was inside fighting a house fire when the floor collapsed beneath him.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A late night fire takes the life of a Sterling firefighter.

Authorities say 38-year-old Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was inside fighting a house fire when the floor collapsed beneath him.

Officials responded to a 911 call just after 11 p.m. Friday night regarding a house fire in rural Rock Falls.

Lieutenant Ramos served with the Sterling Fire Department since October of 2012. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

This is the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.

The state fire marshal will be conducting a full investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Trumpy Vigil
Cold temperatures intensify search for missing woman
Avoid the area of Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford due to an accident Friday night.
Serious crash at Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford
What local restaurants are doing to quell the damage
Local restaurants fight the supply shortage
24-year-old male dies after crash on I-94
Slightly more organized activity is expected mid to late morning.
FIRST ALERT: Icy conditions possible early Sunday

Latest News

Rock Valley College woman's softball
Rock Valley College Softball celebrates championship with rings
D-bat grand opening in Rockford.
New baseball facility gives athletes a leg up in their training
6th annual Shop with a Cop event.
Shop with a cop & fill the bus impacts local families
NIU takes home MAC football championship in win over Kent State
NIU takes home MAC football championship in win over Kent State