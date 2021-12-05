FIRST ALERT: Icy conditions possible early Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All things considered, it turned out to be a very decent Saturday across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Early clouds yielded to sunshine for a time in the afternoon, and temperatures responded quite nicely, reaching into the lower and middle 40s.

We have now clouded over once again ahead of a winter storm system that’s to bring big snows to areas not too far to our north, including the northern portions of Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Minnesota, and stretching back into the Northern Plains.

Locally, though, this will be mainly a rainfall event for us. However, there is going to be a period of time, especially early in the day on Sunday, where freezing rain is going to become a concern. So, it goes without saying that very close attention is going to be paid to our temperatures as we move into the early stages of Sunday.

We should remain quiet through the remainder of the overnight hours, though a couple of sprinkles may be possible in our area as early as about 7:00 Sunday morning.

A few sprinkles are possible around sunrise, which could freeze in spots if temperatures are below 32°.

This is to build into a more widespread rain as the morning progresses, and that’s when we’re going to really have to keep a close eye on our temperatures.

Rain or freezing rain will become better organized later Sunday morning. Temperatures will be critical to monitor.

Slightly more organized activity is expected mid to late morning.

Freezing rain or rain will continue to affect much of the area late Sunday morning.

A transition to rain should begin late in the morning toward midday.

Even though we believe road temperatures are likely to be just warm enough to preclude any widespread travel concerns, there are inevitably going to be some slick spots, primarily on the residential streets, secondary roads, and of course, the bridges and overpasses. Sidewalks and driveways may also be problematic, as well as car windshields and cars themselves.

By the time we reach the noon time hour or very shortly thereafter, we believe that temperatures will have risen above freezing just about everywhere, making rain the primary mode of precipitation during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Precipitation should be in liquid form in the afternoon.

Activity may become more scattered in the afternoon.

Several showers may continue through the afternoon.

It should be right around dinnertime when we say goodbye to the rainfall once and for all, and some clearing is possible as early as the midnight hour, with more pronounced clearing to take place very early Monday morning.

We should shut the rain off right around the dinner hour, or very shortly thereafter.

Skies will begin to clear around midnight.

A strong cold front will have barreled through though by that time of the day. Even though there will be abundant sunshine taking us from start to finish on Monday, a gusty northwesterly wind that may howl at up to 45 miles per hour or more will send our temperatures crashing.

Full sunshine will be on display Monday, but cold northwesterly winds will blow.

The high temperature of 31° forecast to occur Monday will be early in the day. By midday, temperatures will be down into the 20s, and we’ll be in the teens by early to mid evening, as wind chills settle into the single digits.

Temperatures will be falling throughout the day Monday as gusty northwesterly winds howl.

Wind chills in the single digits are likely Monday evening.

Tuesday will be an even colder day, even though the wind may ease just a little bit. Clouds will likely be with us for much of the day, and a few occasional snow showers are possible as well. In almost all certainty this will be the coldest day of the early winter thus far, as temperatures are virtually guaranteed to only remain in the 20s.

Temperatures Tuesday won't get out of the 20s.

Snowfall does remain a possibility on Tuesday. However, we don’t expect there to be more than a couple tenths of an inch

