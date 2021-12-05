Advertisement

Family demands answers in disappearance of Melissa Trumpy

Trumpy’s loved ones grow more desperate as time passes and temperatures drop. They say while they’re thankful for law enforcement’s help, they need more information.
By Marta Berglund
Dec. 5, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Answers. That’s what loved ones of a missing Monticello, Wisconsin woman are asking for more than a month after her disappearance.

37-year-old Melissa Trumpy was last seen on October 26, and is believed to have been on her way to her boyfriend’s house in Shannon, Illinois.

“People ask me how the kids are doing, and I’m like, ask me in 20 years. This is going to affect my children for the rest of their lives, all three of her children,” said Ben Affrunti, Trumpy’s ex-boyfriend.

Family and friends are convinced answers on Trumpy’s whereabouts lie with the family of Trumpy’s boyfriend Derek Hammer.

“We need to know more, and I feel like, the mother, she needs to come forward, and I think she needs to help us to find Melissa and honestly I think she needs to help to put her son away for what he’s been doing to women,” Affrunti said.

“They lawyered up before we even knew Melissa was missing, they already had a lawyer retained. The whole entire family did. And they have not once come to us and said anything. The fact that he’s not even listed as a person of interest is really unacceptable,” Affrunti said.

While some have theorized Trumpy ran off because of pending criminal charges, loved ones say she would have never left voluntarily, especially without her kids.

“There’s already been some victim blaming. I don’t want Melissa to get scapegoated for what’s happened to Melissa. I don’t like the victim blaming, I don’t like the victim blaming from the Hammers. No matter what problems Melissa may have had, she loved her kids, and she would have never ever taken off,” said a family friend of Trumpy.

“And if anybody in their right mind thinks she left willingly? Absolutely not. "

Family and friends say they won’t stop until they have answers. Trumpy’s abandoned car was found in Stephenson County just a day after her disappearance.

Carrol County, Stephenson County, the Illinois Police and the FBI are all heading up the search. Findings should be reported to any of these dpeartments.

