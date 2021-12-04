Advertisement

Serious crash at Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford

Avoid the area of Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford due to an accident Friday night.
Avoid the area of Brooke and Kishwaukee in Rockford due to an accident Friday night.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Avoid the area near Kishwaukee and Brooke for an accident that’s in the area.

23 News went to the scene and observed multiple emergency vehicles on the scene with one SUV that rolled over on its side.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. and it’s unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

If more information gets released about this accident, we’ll update you on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SwedishAmerican announces new President and CEO.
UW Health-SwedishAmerican reaches critical level of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.
Chick-fil-a Machesney Park
New Chick-fil-A in Machesney Park opens Thursday
Unseasonable warmth continues its dominance Thursday.
Warm spell to span several more days, though changes coming into view
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high

Latest News

Organized crime
Organized crime: Zoe
A mix of rain/snow to all rain on Sunday
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 12/3/2021
Family stars a new tradition; ‘Hanson Barn Light Show’ in Marengo
Airport breaks cargo records
airport cargo numbers