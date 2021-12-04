Rock Valley’s Addison Metts named NJCAA DIII Volleyball Player of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stellar season for Rock Valley College women’s volleyball ended with a runner-up finish in the national championship game. On Friday, one Golden Eagle was considered second to none.

Addison Metts was named the NJCAA DIII Volleyball National Player of the Year. The outside hitter led the nation in kills with 620 and was second with a 4.66 kills per set average.

