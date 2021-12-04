Advertisement

Rock Valley’s Addison Metts named NJCAA DIII Volleyball Player of the Year

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stellar season for Rock Valley College women’s volleyball ended with a runner-up finish in the national championship game. On Friday, one Golden Eagle was considered second to none.

Addison Metts was named the NJCAA DIII Volleyball National Player of the Year. The outside hitter led the nation in kills with 620 and was second with a 4.66 kills per set average.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SwedishAmerican announces new President and CEO.
UW Health-SwedishAmerican reaches critical level of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.
Willie R. Marks, 61, Rockford arrested with over 400 grams of cocaine and three counts of...
Rockford man arrested with more than 400 grams of cocaine
24-year-old male dies after crash on I-94
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high

Latest News

Boylan boys basketball stays undefeated with a 52-49 win over East on Friday.
Friday Night Hoops: Boylan stays unbeaten with late win over East
Rock Valley's Addison Metts was named the NJCAA DIII Player of the Year on Friday.
Addison Metts named NJCAA DIII Player of the Year
D-Bat Rockford indoor baseball training facility will host its grand opening on Saturday in...
D-Bat Rockford to host grand opening Saturday
NIC-10 boys basketball coaches work together to create fundraiser for Boylan coach
NIC-10 boys basketball coaches work together to create fundraiser for Boylan coach